Weather Authority: Back to sweater weather Wednesday night and Thursday

Wednesday was a beautiful sunny day, until late afternoon, when clouds have rolled in. The high in Philadelphia rose to 79 degrees and with the breeze, it felt cooler, at times, but it was wonderful in the sun.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says there will be dry conditions until Sunday, when remnants of Hurricane Delta could impact the Delaware Valley.

It’s going to be cool overnight with some clouds, while Thursday will definitely see cooler temperatures with a high of 66 and breezy conditions, but plenty of sun.

Temperatures will level off in time for the weekend as Friday and Saturday are forecasted to be sunny and seasonable.

___

WEDNESDAY: Cool, partly cloudy. Low: 54

THURSDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 66, Low: 54

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues. High: 70, Low: 47

SATURDAY: Some clouds, nice. High: 75, Low: 57

___

