Weather Authority: Breezy, chilly Friday ahead

Cold air from the northwest will pit temperatures back into the 40s on Friday with gusts that will make conditions feel even colder. Don't expect temperatures on Friday to surpass the mid-40s.

The wind will stop around sunset, and it's a quiet weekend ahead. FOX 29's Drew Anderson says the area will start out cloudy on Saturday, then get sunny in the afternoon. On Sunday, it's the opposite. The sun will start the day before turning cloudy with cooler temperatures.

You're looking at 54 on Saturday and 52 on Sunday. Saturday is Drew's pick to put up the lights or get a tree because of the sunny afternoon.

On Monday, we'll have showers. There will be a few spotty showers overnight and in the morning. Then, the evening commute on Monday will be inconvenient because that's when we get most of the rain—late in the afternoon and in the evening.

The rain comes in with a cold front. So, even though we make it into the 60s ahead of the cold front on Monday, in comes the cold on Tuesday as we dry out. You're looking at highs in the mid-40s under sunny skies. But, the sun doesn't last. Showers are back on Wednesday, and highs stay in the 40s.

___

THURSDAY: Breezy, milder. High: 60

FRIDAY: Sunny, chillier. High: 48, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 53, Low: 38

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 51, Low: 32

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter