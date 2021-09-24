Weather Authority: Beautiful first weekend of Fall forecasted for Delaware Valley

Rain showers that soaked the region on Thursday and caused flooding in parts of the region will move offshore on Friday morning and give way to sunshine and mild temperatures that will set the tone for a pleasant weekend.

Forecasters expect the remnants of Thursday's storm to completely clear the region by 9 a.m. with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s. FOX 29's Sue Serio says winds from the northwest will continue to funnel through the Delaware Valley and keep humidity to a minimum.

Sunshine will push through the clouds during the midday hours as temperatures climb into the low-70s. Forecasters expect highs to only reach the low-to-mid 70s on Friday and stay in the 70s throughout the weekend.

Sunshine and mild conditions on both Saturday and Sunday will create a pleasant first weekend of Fall. Forecasters believe the favorable weather pattern will continue throughout next week with highs expected to remain below 80 degrees.

FRIDAY: Lower humidity. High: 74

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 76, Low: 54

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 74, Low: 58

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 76. Low: 53

