Weather Authority: Below average temperatures continue Sunday

The sun isn't here to stay Sunday as clouds emerge throughout the day.

Temperatures start off in the 20s before climbing into the mid 30s throughout the day, which is still below average for this time of year.

There will be no windchill for the day.

Expect a few snowflakes down towards the shore, but there won't be much if any accumulation.

A similar weather day will follow on Monday ahead of a mix of a wintry mix on Tuesday. There will be more spotty snow likely on Friday.

___

SUNDAY: Cold, partly sunny. High: 37, Low: 21

MONDAY: Dry and chilly. High: 36, Low: 20

TUESDAY: Wintry mix. High: 40, Low: 30

WEDNESDAY: Colder & windy. High: 32, Low: 22

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 34, Low: 13

___

