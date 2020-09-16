Weather Authority: Brief warm up, then big cool down for end of week

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr is keeping a careful eye on Tropical Storm Sally as it dumps copious rain on the southeast.

The Delaware Valley could see a few showers from the storm late Thursday into early Friday as it heads out to sea.

Cool high pressure builds down from the Great Lakes and that means a big cool down for the area is on the way.

Overnight temperatures Wednesday into Thursday will dip from the low to mid 50s into the low 60s with clear skies.

High temperatures Thursday should reach into the upper 70s as clouds build, due to the tropical storm and the front on their way. Thursday could also be muggy, due to some moisture from the storm.

Rain could possibly move in overnight Thursday into Friday, with the high Friday just 70 degrees.

After the rain, the temperatures take a dip into the 60s for highs, though the area is in for a dry stretch.

WEDNESDAY: Clear. Low: 62,

THURSDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 78, Low: 61

FRIDAY: A.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 70, Low: 61

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 67, Low: 50

