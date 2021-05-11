Weather Authority: Chilly overnight into Thursday gives way to pleasant stretch

A beautiful day with 60s reigning throughout the region for Wednesday.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says overnight into Thursday will be chilly with lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday, the wind should die down and, overall, the Delaware Valley should see a nice, spring day. Temperatures should reach 70 degrees. The UV index will be high, so if you have outdoor activities, pack the sunscreen. Allergy sufferers will also experience issues, as well.

The rest of the week and into next week looks pleasant, with mainly sunny skies and highs each day in the 70s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Chilly. Low: 47

THURSDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 74, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Stays nice. High: 75, Low: 52

