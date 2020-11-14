Weather Authority: Chilly Saturday with plenty of sunshine

After days of gloomy and wet weather, expect a sun-splashed Saturday with chilly temperatures across the Delaware Valley.

Morning conditions will be clear as temperatures sit in the 40s. Uninterrupted sunshine will help conditions stretch into the 50s by lunchtime and through the afternoon. Philadelphia and surrounding areas are expected to reach a high of 54 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY

Milder conditions are in store for the region on Sunday with the threat of some p.m. showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 62 degrees with increasing clouds that will help usher in rainfall.

Conditions will dip back into the 50s on Monday with sunshine. A cooling trend will continue through Thursday as conditions drop into the 40s.

___

Advertisement

SATURDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 54, Low: 41

SUNDAY: Mild, showers. High: 62, Low: 36

MONDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 53, Low: 41

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 50, Low: 38

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest