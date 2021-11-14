Weather Authority: Chilly temps ahead of mid-week warmup

Cold air continues for now but brace for roller coaster temperatures this week.

Temperatures overnight will dip into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s to start Tuesday morning. Don't be surprised to see some flurries in the Poconos.

Expect more sunshine during the day and highs again stuck in the mid to upper 40s for most and near 50 degrees Tuesday in Philadelphia. The wind diminishes during the day.

Temperatures back in the 60s on Wednesday and then near 70 by Thursday. Chance of showers late Thursday evening with a front and then temperatures tumble back into the 40s and 50s for Friday and the weekend.

___

MONDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy & Cold. High: 48.

TUESDAY: Sunny & Chilly. High: 52.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Not As Cold. High: 60.

THURSDAY: Becoming Cloudy. Evening Showers. High: 66.

FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy, & Chilly. High: 56.

___

