Weather Authority: Clear, quiet, cool Thursday night leads to beautiful, warm Friday

Thursday has been a fantastic day, with plenty of sunshine and temps topping out in the 70s.

Overnight into Friday should be mostly clear, quiet and cool, with lows across the region dropping into the 50s.

Friday will be another beautiful day, with more sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper-70s.

Then, changes take place for the weekend. A cold front will pass through, making Saturday a windy and much cooler day, under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday will be sunnier and less windy, but still cool.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

THURSDAY: Mostly clear, cool. Low: 56

FRIDAY: Warm, breezy. High: 77, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Much cooler. High: 60, Low: 45

SUNDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 62, Low: 46

MONDAY: Sunny, quiet. High: 65, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 67, Low: 50

WEDNESDAY: Stays pleasant. High: 68, Low: 56