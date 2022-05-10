Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Clouds and mild temperatures in store for Thursday

PHILADELPHIA - Wednesday night into Thursday should remain mostly clear with mild temperatures, only dropping into the mid to upper 50s across the region.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says Thursday should be mostly cloudy, with mild temperatures reaching into the upper 60s.

A low-pressure system remains persistently off-shore and should provide spotty showers and muggy conditions Friday through Monday of next week, when a cold front will kick that system out to sea.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 58

THURSDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 70, Low: 58

FRIDAY: Cloudy, a shower. High: 71, Low: 60

SATURDAY: Scattered showers. High: 76, Low: 63