Weather Authority: Cold and blustery Wednesday with sunshine

Expect a dose of winter on Wednesday as cold and blustery conditions will impact all corners of the Delaware Valley.

Morning temperatures are expected to sit in the 30s with a wind chill factor that will knock conditions into the 20s. Bright sunshine will accompany the frigid temperatures making it deceivingly cold.

Afternoon temperatures will climb into the low 40s, but the lingering wind chill will hold conditions near the freezing point.

The cold weather will continue overnight and into Thursday morning, but temperatures will rebound into the 50s during the day to start a warming trend. Highs in the 60s with sun and clouds will return just in time for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Cold, blustery. High: 41

THURSDAY: Chilly, sunny. High: 52, Low: 26

FRIDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 62, Low: 41

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 62, Low; 42

