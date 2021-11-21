Weather Authority: Cold front and showers move across the region Monday

Temperatures will be cool to start Monday morning as a cold front moves through the region.

There will be a few scattered showers leftover during rush hour Monday morning.

Then, we'll all see the sun back in the sky in the afternoon for most of Monday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

On Tuesday, we'll know a cold front crossed. Highs struggle to get to the mid 40s and on top of that, it'll be pretty breezy, adding an even bigger chill to the air. But, the really cold air doesn't stay. We're back at 50 on a sunny Wednesday and then up to a seasonal 57 degrees on Thanksgiving.

Unlike last year, this Thanksgiving is dry. Can't say the same for the day after Thanksgiving. We'll get some showers on Friday, mainly in the morning. These showers come in with another cold front, so you know the drill...

It's pretty chilly next weekend. Highs are back in the mid to low 40s, and it'll be feeling like winter.

Speaking of winter, we have our exclusive Weather Authority winter forecast tonight at 10 p.m. Find out how much snow we're getting and find out how many times you'll need the snowblower.

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Late Afternoon Showers. High: 58.

MONDAY: Morning Showers. Sunnier Afternoon. High: 52.

TUESDAY: Sunny Morning. Cloudier Afternoon. Breezy & Cold. High: 44.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny Skies. High: 50.

THANKSGIVING: Sunny Morning. Increasing Afternoon Clouds. High: 56.

