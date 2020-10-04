Weather Authority: Comfortable temperatures with mix of sun and clouds on Sunday

Comfortable temperatures with a mix of sun and clouds will wrap up the weekend on Sunday. A few showers will move in overnight and rainfall will last into Monday morning.

Temperatures will sit in the 60s on Sunday with clouds increasing as the day progresses. FOX 29's Jeff Robbins says thermometers will reach 69 degrees in Philadelphia, with similar conditions across the region.

A band of showers will move into the region overnight and bring clusters of rainfall. Expect sprinkles of rain to continue into Monday morning, then lead to decreasing clouds and some sun in the afternoon.

Temperatures will return to the 70s on Tuesday and Wednesday with the slight threat of midweek rain. Thursday will kick off a chain of pleasant weather days with sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 69, Low: 45

MONDAY: a.m. showers, p.m. sun. High: 68, Low: 53

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 71, Low: 51

WEDNESDAY: Slight chance of rain. High: 74, Low: 56

