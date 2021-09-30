Weather Authority: Cool overnight conditions lead to crisp and sunny Friday

More pleasant Fall weather is ahead on Friday, but not before temperatures across the Delaware Valley drop into the 40s overnight hitting lows not seen in over four months.

Forecasters expect conditions to remain dry overnight as temperatures plummet into the 50s with many areas slated to fall into the upper 40s. Areas north and west of Philadelphia could see thermometers drops to 41 to 45 degrees.

A chill night will lead to a crisp Autumn morning with temperatures rallying to 50 degrees in the Philadelphia-area around 8 a.m. Cool conditions will last through the early afternoon with temperatures in the low 60s.

Sunshine with some passing clouds will help temperatures reach a high of 70 degrees on Friday.

Sunshine will stick around over the weekend, with highs slated to reach the 80s by Sunday. FOX 29's Weather Authority is tracking a rain showers that could washout both Monday and Tuesday.

FRIDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High: 70, Low: 51

SATURDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 77, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Warmer, humid. High: 81, Low: 57

MONDAY: Cloudy, showers, High: 79, Low: 65

