Weather Authority: Cooler temperatures return Saturday

Published 
Weather
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 7-Day Forecast (AM)

FOX 29's Scott Williams has the latest weather updates.

PHILADELPHIA - The colder temperatures have returned.

Sunshine remains on Saturday, but temperatures will plummet back into the 40s and 50s as a cold front pushes in from the west. 

Similar conditions will remain on Sunday with blustery winds. The weekend will remain dry without any precipitation. 

Winter could make an short comeback on Tuesday with a mix of light snow and ice during the morning.

By early next week, we could see temperatures that feel as though they're in the teens again.

That pocket of precipitation is expected to turn to rain for most of the day.

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 52, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Blustery. High: 57, Low: 36

MONDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 45, Low: 26

