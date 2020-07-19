Weather Authority: Excessive heat warning issued for region as temperatures soar
PHILADELPHIA - An excessive heat warning has been issued as dangerous heat and humidity impacts the area.
The warning goes into effect on Sunday at 12 p.m. until Monday at 8 p.m. for the I-95 Corridor.
Temperatures on Sunday will feel close to 103 degrees in most areas. The heat is expected to peak Monday with a heat index around 108 to 110. Down the shore, there’s some relief with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s with the sea breeze.
SUNDAY: Sunny, steamy. High: 97, Low: 73
MONDAY: Oppressive heat. High: 99, Low: 77
TUESDAY: Hot, p.m. storm. High: 95, Low: 77
