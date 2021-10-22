Weather Authority: Fall chill with seasonable conditions over the weekend

After several days of summer-like conditions, temperatures will start to slide downward to make it feel more like Fall in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Sun and clouds will remain on Saturday as temperatures continue to dip towards more seasonable levels. Forecasters don't expect temperatures to reach much higher than 64 degrees in Philadelphia with a tiny chance of a brief rain shower.

Conditions are otherwise expected to remain dry this weekend with a seasonable but breezy Sunday forecasted.

Clouds will increase Monday and lead to midweek rain showers.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, cooler. High: 64, Low: 53

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. High: 65, Low: 47

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. High: 68, Low: 58

