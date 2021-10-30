Weather Authority: Favorable Fall conditions ahead for Halloween night

Favorable Fall conditions that most of the Delaware Valley enjoyed on Saturday will continue on Halloween, including a near-perfect autumn night for trick-or-treaters.

Temperatures on Sunday will start chilly but climb into the 60s during the daylight hours. Forecasters say parts of the region could see a brief wayward shower, but conditions will stay overwhelmingly dry. The morning will begin with a bit of patchy fog, but that will lighten up as the day progresses.

Trick-or-treaters will be happy to know that there are no tricks forecasted for Halloween night. Forecasters say temperatures drop to 60 degrees by 6 p.m. and continue to fall through the 50s with spotty clouds.

Similar conditions with lots of sunshine will kick off November on Monday, before much cooler temperatures sweep across the region. The forecasted high on Tuesday is only 56 degrees and temperatures will drop even lower in the days ahead. Clouds will mar much of Tuesday as well.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. High: 64, Low: 53

MONDAY: Sunny, cool. High: 62, Low: 49

TUESDAY: Cloudy, chilly. High: 56, Low: 45

WEDNESDAY: Frigid conditions. High: 53, Low: 38

