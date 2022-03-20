Weather Authority: First day of spring bringing cooler temperatures, wind

The first day of spring is bringing temperatures in the low 50s with plenty of sunshine.

Some areas will see clouds as cold air mixes with the sun, according to FOX 29's Drew Anderson.

Sunday's conditions are a big change for temperatures in the 70s at the end of last week and also include wind.

Looking ahead, Monday will also be windy, but temperatures are expected to rebound and raise to the high 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will have temperatures in the 60s with sunshine before cooler temperatures and rain move into the area on Wednesday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

SUNDAY: First day of spring. High: 58, Low: 52

MONDAY: Sunny & breezy. High: 66, Low: 42

TUESDAY: Still mild. High: 66, Low: 46

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 54, Low: 42

THURSDAY: Morning showers. High: 64, Low: 48

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 62, Low: 48

SATURDAY: Cloudier skies. High: 60, Low: 46

