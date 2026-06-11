Raccoon family takes over abandoned Kensington row home, neighbors urge city action

The Brief Neighbors on Argyle Street in Kensington say an abandoned row home is overrun by a large family of raccoons. Residents are worried about health and safety risks, especially for children living next door. The property owner is listed as SPK Property Group LLC, but the group is now permanently closed and the city has not responded to complaints.



Neighbors in Kensington are raising concerns after a family of raccoons took over an abandoned row home on Argyle Street, according to residents and city records.

Neighbors say raccoons are climbing the building and roaming the block

What we know: Resident Iseih Williams captured video of about 12 raccoons climbing the exterior of the vacant property and said, "They not scared. They walk through the streets, their whole family, and then go climbing up to their house… I call them the new kids on the block," said Williams.

Williams described the situation as shocking, saying, "We in the hood, we are not supposed to see stuff like that. It’s a shocker," said Williams.

Neighbors say the abandoned house is wedged between two occupied homes, putting next-door families at risk. Williams said, "I done seen raccoons all the time. It’s not the problem of the raccoons, this is dangerous because this is a baby that lives next-door and anything can happen," said Williams.

The main concern is for the safety of children living next to the abandoned property. Williams said, "The raccoons smell new baby milk, they try to climb through the window. You never know what might happen, so that’s my biggest concern," said Williams.

The backstory:

Back in December 2017, FOX 29 reported on a tragic incident in North Philadelphia where a raccoon attacked 4-month-old Journi Black inside her home.

The infant required immediate hospitalization and received 65 stitches to treat her injuries, including a severe gash near her eye.

Williams said she contacted Philadelphia's 311 service a few days ago but has not received a response.

"I haven’t received a response, but that was just a few days ago," Williams said. "I don’t know what might happen next week. They are backed up, so they might contact me back, but since then nobody has contacted me back about the raccoons," said Williams.

Property records show owner is out of business and taxes are unpaid

Online real estate records list SPK Property Group LLC as the owner of 3342 Argyle Street, but web data shows the group is now permanently closed. Philadelphia city tax records reveal the property owes more than $5,500 in taxes, with the last payment made in 2021.

What's next:

With the owner out of the picture, residents are calling on city agencies to take action. "Maybe the city can come out and can put traps in or something just to get them removed and put them back in the wildlife, if that’s what they really want to do. But that’s dangerous," Williams said.

FOX 29 has reached out to the city regarding the neighborhood's safety concerns but has not yet received a response.

What we don't know:

It is not clear when or if the city will respond to the complaints or take action to remove the raccoons.

There is also no information on whether any other agencies are involved or if additional safety measures will be put in place.