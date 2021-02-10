Weather Authority: Winter Weather Advisory in effect as snow moving into the region

The Delaware Valley is bracing for a few more rounds of snow and rain with round one expected to bring more snow to southern parts of the area.

Light snow will start moving in Wednesday night continuing overnight.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory beginning at 7 p.m. for Philadelphia and parts of Delaware and Chester counties. The advisory stretches into New Jersey to cover central and southern counties. All of Delaware is also included in the advisory.

While snowfall totals aren't expected to be nearly as significant as the last two storms, areas to the south and east of Philadelphia could see around 4 inches. The latest models show the system move in Wednesday dropping mainly snow through the late-afternoon Thursday.

A second system of winter weather could scrape past our area to the south Thursday into Friday. The latest models show the storm could bring a dusting of snow to areas in Delaware and coastal New Jersey.

___

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 35

THURSDAY: Early snow. High: 33, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Snow to sun. High: 31, Low: 22

SATURDAY: Late snow. High: 29, Low: 20

___

