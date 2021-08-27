Weather Authority: Flash flood watch in effect with scattered downpours possible
PHILADELPHIA - Off-and-on rain showers will continue into Saturday morning and kick up in intensity during the afternoon with temperatures cooling into the low 80s.
A flash flood watch is in effect for most of the area until Sunday at 2 a.m. with scattered downpours possible.
A wet weekend will wrap up on Sunday with lingering storms and a few peeks of sunshine with temperatures in the mid-80s.
FRIDAY: Hot, p.m. storm. High: 92
SATURDAY: Showers, t-storms. High: 82, Low: 73
SUNDAY: Sun, a storm. High: 85, Low: 71
MONDAY: More storms. High: 89, Low: 72
