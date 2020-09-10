Weather Authority: Flash Flood Watches issued as widespread rainfall expected Thursday

Expect rounds of widespread rainfall to soak the region on Thursday, as a morning front of showers will be quickly followed by more rain in the afternoon and evening.

Morning conditions will be cloudy in counties across southeast Pennsylvania. Showers will move through southern and central New Jersey, with the most intense rain falling along the coast.

Rain will become more widespread as the morning progresses and include Philadelphia and surrounding areas. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watches for several counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

A lull in showers during the late morning will be followed by another round of rain that will move in from the south. Rain showers will continue sporadically across the region throughout the early afternoon and evening.

Most of the Delaware Valley will reach a high of 80 degrees on Thursday, but temperatures will fall into the 70s on both Friday and Saturday. Sunshine with some spots of scattered rain is expected for the weekend in Philadelphia.

THURSDAY: Washout. High: 80

FRIDAY: a.m. rain, p.m. sun. High: 79, Low: 72

SATURDAY: Sunny, cooler. High: 74, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Scattered storms. High: 80, Low: 61

