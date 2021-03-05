Weather Authority: Friday kicks off sunny, chilly weekend across the region

A sunny and chilly weekend is in store for the Delaware Valley with temperatures about 10 degrees below average for this time in March. The cold weekend will give way to milder conditions on Monday and spring-like temperatures by mid-week.

Wind chills on Friday will make temperatures in the mid-30s feel well below freezing. By 10 a.m. temperatures will creep into the 30s, but sustained winds from the north will make it feel like the upper teens. Afternoon conditions will see wind chills in the 20s as temperatures reach a high of 40.

Nearly identical weather days are ahead for Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will remain on both days with high temperatures approaching 40 degrees in most spots. The blustery conditions will turn milder on Monday and reach the 60s Tuesday through Thursday.

FRIDAY: Sunny, blustery. High: 39

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 40, Low: 28

SUNDAY: Still cold. High: 40, Low: 25

MONDAY: Sunny, milder. High: 48, Low: 23

