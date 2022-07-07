Weather Authority: Friday to be cloudy, humid ahead of rainy Saturday

Conditions in the Delaware Valley will be cloudy, with peaks of sunshine breaking through during the day Friday.

Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and humidity will also be a weather maker for the day.

Things will stay dry in the area with a possibility for a small pop-up shower, but there will be a major change overnight.

By 1 a.m. on Saturday, showers will begin to impact the Philadelphia area before the rain becomes more widespread by 9 a.m.

Rain will move out of the areas north and west of Philadelphia by the afternoon, but the precipitation will linger in Delaware and parts of Southern New Jersey until the evening, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Looking ahead, Sunday is expected to be a beautiful summer day and rain is not expected again until Wednesday.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Warm, humid. High: 88

SATURDAY: Showers around. High: 78, Low: 72

SUNDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 83, Low: 65

MONDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 86, Low: 65

TUESDAY: Back to the 90s. High: 92, Low: 71

WEDNESDAY: Warm p.m. storms. High: 90, Low: 76

THURSDAY: Storm chance. High: 88, Low: 74

___

Tonight at 10:30 p.m. on FOX 29, learn more about the impacts of extreme weather with a FOX 29 Weather Authority special.