Weather Authority: Friday to see clear skies, low humidity ahead of beautiful weekend

Residents in the Delaware Valley are waking up to low visibility and comfortable temperatures on Friday morning.

The cold front that came with Thursday afternoon's storms is bringing some cooling relief to the area after it brought thunderstorms and soaking rain.

Allergens from tree and grass pollen will be medium to high Friday until Monday, according to FOX 29's Sue Serio.

Temperatures will get more comfortable and limit humidity throughout the day and weekend.

In the tropics, a potential tropical cyclone, that will get the name Alex, is hovering around Cancun, Mexico and is expected to move towards Florida.

Looking ahead, comfortable temperatures and low humidity will continue through the weekend.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

FRIDAY: Less humid. High: 82.

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 84, Low: 60

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 80, Low: 58

MONDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 83, Low: 58

TUESDAY: Shower chance. High: 81, Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 83, Low: 67

THURSDAY: Shower chance. High: 79, Low: 67