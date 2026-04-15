Center City retail occupancy hits highest point in two years: report

The Brief Center City retail storefront occupancy reached 84.2% in March, the highest in two years. Walnut Street leads with 87.5% occupancy, and new retailers are opening across major corridors. CCD expects continued growth with major events like the MLB All-Star Game and FIFA World Cup coming to Philadelphia in 2026.



Retail storefront occupancy in Center City has climbed to its highest level in two years, hitting 84.2% in March, according to the Center City District’s latest survey. That’s up from 82.6% just six months ago and represents a net gain of 32 occupied storefronts since September 2025.

Retail growth across key Center City corridors

What we know:

Walnut Street remains the top-performing corridor, with overall occupancy at 87.5%. The west side of Walnut Street reached 88.6%, with just four first-floor vacancies across the 1500, 1600, and 1700 blocks.

Sansom Street also posted strong numbers, rising to 85.1% overall, while Chestnut Street climbed from 78.7% to 80.0%. Market Street saw the largest six-month jump, moving from 68.2% to 71.6%, with East Market Street leading the way at 75.2%.

New retailers are helping drive this growth. Jordan World of Flight’s North American flagship and an expanded Mitchell & Ness flagship are both set for Walnut Street, while Bathhouse, a New York-based sauna and spa, will open at the Bellevue. Lululemon is nearly doubling its space and expects to open this summer.

"Occupancy held steady or improved across every major east-west corridor in the district. What we're seeing is a retail market that is diversifying and strengthening, supported by a growing residential base and ahead of an extraordinary calendar of major events ahead for Philadelphia," CCD President and CEO Prema Katari Gupta said.

The district’s growing residential population is fueling demand for salons, barbers, restaurants, and jewelry stores. Yemeni coffee shops are also trending, with Moka & Co. and MOTW Coffee & Pastries now open, and Haraz Coffee House and Jabal Coffee House coming soon.

By the numbers:

Walnut Street: 87.5% occupancy (West Walnut: 88.6%)

Sansom Street: 85.1% overall (East Sansom: 86.5%)

Chestnut Street: 80.0% (West Chestnut: 85.0%)

Market Street: 71.6% (East Market: 75.2%)

CCD’s survey, conducted on foot twice a year, tracks occupancy, vacancy, and business type for a reliable measure of downtown retail conditions.

Why you should care:

Major events are expected to keep momentum high. Philadelphia will host the U.S. Semiquincentennial celebrations, Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game, and the FIFA World Cup in 2026, all of which are likely to bring more visitors and boost the retail and hospitality sectors.

The positive trends in retail occupancy reflect a Center City that is not only recovering but also evolving, with new types of businesses and experiences opening up for residents and visitors alike.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear how many additional storefronts could open or how occupancy will change after the major events in 2026. Details on the long-term impact of new retail categories, like Yemeni coffee shops, are still to be seen.