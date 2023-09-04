Weather Authority: Heat Advisor issued for parts of Delaware Valley as late summer sizzle continues

Some may have considered Labor Day Weekend the unofficial end of summer, but temperatures across the Delaware Valley will be in mid-season form for the next several days.

The late summer sizzle has prompted a Heat Advisory in Philadelphia, its suburbs, and areas along the I-95 corridor in neighboring New Jersey and Delaware.

Philadelphia on Monday reached a new record warmth of 95 degrees, exceeding the previous record of 93 degrees set in 2008 and matched in 2015 and 2018.

Forecasters expect the record-warmth to be threatened in Philadelphia and surrounding areas on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the 90s that will feel like triple digits.

The oppressive heat is expected to drag into Thursday and Friday, with highs in the 90s forecasted for both days. A round of scattered storms over the weekend should snap the sweltering heat.

Scattered storms on Friday night will give way to more pop-up storms on Saturday and Sunday that will drag temperatures back into the low 80s.