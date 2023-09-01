Expand / Collapse search

Dozens of Philly schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat, district says

Published 
Updated 7:36PM
School District of Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Weather Authority: 5 p.m. Friday forecast

FOX 29 Weather Authority 5 p.m. Friday forecast.

PHILADELPHIA - Dozens of Philadelphia schools with inadequate cooling equipment will dismiss early for two days next week due to sweltering temperatures are forecasted for the city. 

The School District of Philadelphia announced Friday that students at 74 city schools will attend class in the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday before dismissing early. 

The district says it will continue to monitor the heat conditions on Wednesday and decide weather students will return to their normal schedule on Thursday and Friday.

  1. AMY James Martin
  2. AMY Northwest
  3. Anderson, Marian
  4. Bache-Martin*
  5. Barton, Clara*
  6. Blaine, James*
  7. Bridesburg Annex
  8. Building 21
  9. Casarez, Gloria
  10. Castor Gardens
  11. Catharine, Joseph*
  12. Cassidy, Lewis
  13. Central HS
  14. Comegys, B.
  15. Comly, Watson
  16. Crossan, Kennedy
  17. Day, Anna*
  18. Disston, Hamilton
  19. Dunbar, Paul
  20. Ellwood
  21. Emlen, Eleanor*
  22. Fell, D Newlin
  23. Finletter, Thomas
  24. Fitler, Edwin
  25. Fitzpatrick, A.*
  26. Fox Chase
  27. Franklin, Ben HS
  28. Furness, Horace
  29. Gideon, Edward*
  30. Girard, Stephen
  31. Harding, Warren
  32. Henry, Charles
  33. Hill-Freedman
  34. Hopkinson, Francis
  35. Houston, Henry
  36. Howe, Julia
  37. Jenks, Abram
  38. Jenks, John S
  39. Kirkbride, E.*
  40. Lamberton*
  41. Lingelbach, Anna
  42. Loesche*
  43. Ludlow, James
  44. McCloskey, John
  45. McClure, A.*
  46. McMichael, M.*
  47. Meredith, William
  48. Mitchell, Weir
  49. Moore, J. Hampton
  50. MYA
  51. Nebinger, George*
  52. Olney Elementary
  53. OEC Annex
  54. Overbrook ES
  55. Parkway West
  56. Patterson, John*
  57. Penn Treaty
  58. Rhawnhurst*
  59. Roosevelt, T.
  60. Rowen, William
  61. Roxborough HS
  62. Sayre, William
  63. Sharswood, George*
  64. Sheppard, Issac
  65. SLA (BFHS)
  66. South Phila. HS*
  67. Spring Garden
  68. Spruance, Gilbert*
  69. Sullivan, James
  70. Tilden, William
  71. The U School
  72. Wagner, Gen. Louis
  73. Waring, Laura
  74. Washington, Martha

"Student safety is our number one priority, and the District is taking several measures to help maintain healthy and comfortable classroom conditions," said Philly schools COO Oz Hill.

"The District has invested $285.7 million to improve electrical and HVAC systems in 23 schools, with an emphasis on those serving elementary students. We have installed over 800 window air conditioning units and over 1,400 hydration stations to provide cool, filtered drinking water."

Exposure to excessive heat, according to the district, can cause heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. 