Dozens of Philadelphia schools with inadequate cooling equipment will dismiss early for two days next week due to sweltering temperatures are forecasted for the city.

The School District of Philadelphia announced Friday that students at 74 city schools will attend class in the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday before dismissing early.

The district says it will continue to monitor the heat conditions on Wednesday and decide weather students will return to their normal schedule on Thursday and Friday.

AMY James Martin AMY Northwest Anderson, Marian Bache-Martin* Barton, Clara* Blaine, James* Bridesburg Annex Building 21 Casarez, Gloria Castor Gardens Catharine, Joseph* Cassidy, Lewis Central HS Comegys, B. Comly, Watson Crossan, Kennedy Day, Anna* Disston, Hamilton Dunbar, Paul Ellwood Emlen, Eleanor* Fell, D Newlin Finletter, Thomas Fitler, Edwin Fitzpatrick, A.* Fox Chase Franklin, Ben HS Furness, Horace Gideon, Edward* Girard, Stephen Harding, Warren Henry, Charles Hill-Freedman Hopkinson, Francis Houston, Henry Howe, Julia Jenks, Abram Jenks, John S Kirkbride, E.* Lamberton* Lingelbach, Anna Loesche* Ludlow, James McCloskey, John McClure, A.* McMichael, M.* Meredith, William Mitchell, Weir Moore, J. Hampton MYA Nebinger, George* Olney Elementary OEC Annex Overbrook ES Parkway West Patterson, John* Penn Treaty Rhawnhurst* Roosevelt, T. Rowen, William Roxborough HS Sayre, William Sharswood, George* Sheppard, Issac SLA (BFHS) South Phila. HS* Spring Garden Spruance, Gilbert* Sullivan, James Tilden, William The U School Wagner, Gen. Louis Waring, Laura Washington, Martha

"Student safety is our number one priority, and the District is taking several measures to help maintain healthy and comfortable classroom conditions," said Philly schools COO Oz Hill.

"The District has invested $285.7 million to improve electrical and HVAC systems in 23 schools, with an emphasis on those serving elementary students. We have installed over 800 window air conditioning units and over 1,400 hydration stations to provide cool, filtered drinking water."

Exposure to excessive heat, according to the district, can cause heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.