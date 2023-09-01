Dozens of Philly schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Wednesday due to extreme heat, district says
PHILADELPHIA - Dozens of Philadelphia schools with inadequate cooling equipment will dismiss early for two days next week due to sweltering temperatures are forecasted for the city.
The School District of Philadelphia announced Friday that students at 74 city schools will attend class in the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday before dismissing early.
The district says it will continue to monitor the heat conditions on Wednesday and decide weather students will return to their normal schedule on Thursday and Friday.
- AMY James Martin
- AMY Northwest
- Anderson, Marian
- Bache-Martin*
- Barton, Clara*
- Blaine, James*
- Bridesburg Annex
- Building 21
- Casarez, Gloria
- Castor Gardens
- Catharine, Joseph*
- Cassidy, Lewis
- Central HS
- Comegys, B.
- Comly, Watson
- Crossan, Kennedy
- Day, Anna*
- Disston, Hamilton
- Dunbar, Paul
- Ellwood
- Emlen, Eleanor*
- Fell, D Newlin
- Finletter, Thomas
- Fitler, Edwin
- Fitzpatrick, A.*
- Fox Chase
- Franklin, Ben HS
- Furness, Horace
- Gideon, Edward*
- Girard, Stephen
- Harding, Warren
- Henry, Charles
- Hill-Freedman
- Hopkinson, Francis
- Houston, Henry
- Howe, Julia
- Jenks, Abram
- Jenks, John S
- Kirkbride, E.*
- Lamberton*
- Lingelbach, Anna
- Loesche*
- Ludlow, James
- McCloskey, John
- McClure, A.*
- McMichael, M.*
- Meredith, William
- Mitchell, Weir
- Moore, J. Hampton
- MYA
- Nebinger, George*
- Olney Elementary
- OEC Annex
- Overbrook ES
- Parkway West
- Patterson, John*
- Penn Treaty
- Rhawnhurst*
- Roosevelt, T.
- Rowen, William
- Roxborough HS
- Sayre, William
- Sharswood, George*
- Sheppard, Issac
- SLA (BFHS)
- South Phila. HS*
- Spring Garden
- Spruance, Gilbert*
- Sullivan, James
- Tilden, William
- The U School
- Wagner, Gen. Louis
- Waring, Laura
- Washington, Martha
"Student safety is our number one priority, and the District is taking several measures to help maintain healthy and comfortable classroom conditions," said Philly schools COO Oz Hill.
"The District has invested $285.7 million to improve electrical and HVAC systems in 23 schools, with an emphasis on those serving elementary students. We have installed over 800 window air conditioning units and over 1,400 hydration stations to provide cool, filtered drinking water."
Exposure to excessive heat, according to the district, can cause heat-related illnesses, such as dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.