Weather Authority: Heat begins to ramp up Monday

The heat begins to ramp up Monday with temperatures reaching into the 80s by the end of the day.

An offshore storm will potentially bring a shower or two later in the day. The showers will pop-up around 5 p.m or 6 p.m. Monday.

An air quality is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties such as Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting 90 degree plus heat for the rest of the week.

WEATHER HEADLINES:

High pressure, once it moves offshore will create plenty of humidity and heat for the Philadelphia region.

On Tuesday, more pop-up rain showers are anticipated as well. FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting 90 degree plus heat for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday will be the most dangerous heat days of the week.

