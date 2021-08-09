Weather Authority: Heat begins to ramp up Monday
PHILADELPHIA - The heat begins to ramp up Monday with temperatures reaching into the 80s by the end of the day.
An offshore storm will potentially bring a shower or two later in the day. The showers will pop-up around 5 p.m or 6 p.m. Monday.
An air quality is in effect for Philadelphia and surrounding counties such as Bucks, Montgomery, Delaware and Chester.
FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting 90 degree plus heat for the rest of the week.
- Heat, humidity will return next week in the 'dog days' of summer
- Tornado outbreak: NWS report reveals new details about 9 tornadoes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey
- July 29 tornado outbreak had more tornadoes than any other outbreak on record in Southeastern PA, NJ
- You think it gets humid in Philadelphia? 'Corn sweat' is causing 90-degree dew points in Iowa
- New 'destructive' severe thunderstorm warnings will trigger a Wireless Emergency Alert on your cell phone
High pressure, once it moves offshore will create plenty of humidity and heat for the Philadelphia region.
On Tuesday, more pop-up rain showers are anticipated as well. FOX 29's Sue Serio is forecasting 90 degree plus heat for the rest of the week. Wednesday through Friday will be the most dangerous heat days of the week.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement