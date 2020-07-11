Weather Authority: Heat continues Monday with sun and clouds

A few passing storms will move through the region overnight leading to a dry and seasonably warm Monday with highs in the 80s.

A nice mix of sun and clouds will begin in the morning an set the tone for the rest of the day. Morning temperatures will sit in the 70s and warm into the 80s by noontime. Conditions will top out around 90 degrees in Philadelphia on Monday.

Nearly identical weather days will follow through Thursday. An early look at the weekend forecast shows a chance of rain on Friday and Saturday, before temperatures skyrocket to 93 on Sunday.

MONDAY: Pop-up storm. High: 88, Low: 74

TUESDAY: Humid, sunny. High: 87, Low: 70

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 90, Low: 69

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. High: 85, Low: 70

