Weather Authority: Heat persists Thursday in Philly, while the shore is cool

Wednesday felt like summer with highs topping out in the upper 80s across the region. The summer-like sizzle is now in place for a few days.

FOX 29’s Kathy Orr says overnight into Thursday should be comfortable, as temperatures dip in the upper 50s and lower 60s. No need to run the air conditioner tonight.

Thursday a back-door front will bring some changes, as temperatures along the Jersey shore will only reach the mid 60s, while a bit further inland in New Jersey and even into Wilmington, temperatures will top out in the upper 70s. Philadelphia and points north and west will see highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The cooler temperatures will prevail at the shore over the next couple of days, so that’s the place to beat the heat.

Chances of rain are slim over the next week. Anyone gardening will probably need to do some watering.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Comfortable. Low: 61

THURSDAY: Sunny, warm. High: 84, Low: 61

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. High: 85, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High: 84, Low: 63

SUNDAY: Hot, isolated storm. High: 93, Low: 67

