Weather Authority: Heat ramps up Thursday with temps that will feel like triple digits

The heat wave that has baked the region over the last several days will become even more oppressive on Thursday with temperatures that will feel like triple digits in some areas.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, parts of New Jersey and northern Delaware. The weather service said these areas could feel temperatures around 100 degrees.

The heat will ramp up in the first half of the day with temperatures expected to reach the upper 80s in most spots before noon. Humidity will accompany the heat during the afternoon as temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

Areas towards the shore and in the Lehigh Valley will skew slightly milder, but humidity will persist to make conditions uncomfortable.

A similar weather day will kick off the weekend on Friday with the chance of scattered evening storms. The heatwave is expected to come to a merciful end on Saturday with scattered storms likely.

___

THURSDAY: Hot, humid. High: 92

FRIDAY: Hot, p.m. storms. High: 93, Low: 75

SATURDAY: Showers, storms. High: 85, Low: 74

SUNDAY: Chance of rain. High: 88, Low: 73

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter