Weather Authority: Heavy rain showers expected to last through Thursday night

Spotty daytime showers will lead to more widespread downpours Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes a band of storms across the Delaware Valley with the threat of flooding and some isolated severe weather.

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all of southeastern Pennsylvania and counties in the Lehigh Valley from Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. The advisory covers Mercer County and most of northern New Jersey.

The brunt of the long band of storms will stay far west of the region during the morning as mild temperatures accompany small pockets of rain. Forecasters expect a cold front to sweep across Pennsylvania during the afternoon and push the storms into southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Forecasters say heavy downpours in eastern Pennsylvania could cause localized flooding of creeks and streams and ponding in areas of poor drainage. The weather service predicts that rainfall totals could be between 1-2 inches in southeastern Pennsylvania and up to 4 inches in the Lehigh Valley.

While severe weather is not the main area of concern associated with Thursday nights storms, the weather service says there is a small chance of some severe thunderstorms with damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes.

The cold front will continue to push the storm system eastward until most of the most damaging weather is offshore by about midnight.

Sunshine will return on Friday with highs only expected to peak in the low-70s. Temperatures will stay mild with low humidity over the weekend with plenty of sunshine.

___

THURSDAY: Showers, storms. High: 77

FRIDAY: Sun returns. High: 73, Low: 56

SATURDAY: Sun, low humidity. High: 75, Low: 54

SUNDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 74, Low: 57

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter