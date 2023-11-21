Weather Authority: Heavy Tuesday night rain, wind impact Thanksgiving travel

Heavy rain is gearing up for a Tuesday night deluge across the region and into the Mid-Atlantic as travelers make their way to Thanksgiving destinations.

The heaviest rain is expected to washout areas in Pennsylvania and New Jersey between 8 p.m. and 4 a.m. with gusting winds that will blow upwards of 30 MPH.

Rain totals in most areas, including Philadelphia, will exceed 1.5 inches. Places to the north, including Trenton, Pottstown and Reading, will get 2 inches of rainfall.

The system will begin to taper off early Wednesday morning, as temperatures rise overnight, bringing much safer travel conditions to the area with sunshine and highs reaching into the 60s. It will be windy, though, with gusts up to 20 mph.

Sun will stick around on Thanksgiving, though temperatures will dip back into the low-50s, with breezy conditions, and continue to tumble into the 40s on Black Friday and into the weekend.

___

Tuesday Night: Rain. Low: 52

Wednesday: A.M. rain, drying out. High: 62, Low: 44

Thursday: Sunny, breezy. High: 54, Low: 38

Friday: Cool, sunny. High: 48, Low: 29