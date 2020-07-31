Weather Authority: Humid, seasonable Saturday ahead
PHILADELPHIA - Expect a return to more seasonable conditions on Saturday.
A high of 88 degrees is forecasted for the Philadelphia region with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunshine will continue on Sunday, but there is a chance of some pop-up thunderstorms.
SATURDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 88, Low: 71
SUNDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 92, Low: 73
MONDAY: Showers, storms. High: 83, Low: 74
