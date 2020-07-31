Weather Authority: Humid, seasonable Saturday ahead

Expect a return to more seasonable conditions on Saturday.

A high of 88 degrees is forecasted for the Philadelphia region with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunshine will continue on Sunday, but there is a chance of some pop-up thunderstorms.

SATURDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 88, Low: 71

SUNDAY: Pop-up storms. High: 92, Low: 73

MONDAY: Showers, storms. High: 83, Low: 74

