Weather Authority: Humid Sunday with pop-up showers, thunderstorms

Expect temperatures to heat up on Sunday with increased humidity which will help create some pop-up showers and thunderstorms across the region.

Morning conditions will remain dry and warm with increasing cloud cover that will signal impending rain showers. Rain will move into the region from the south and bring downpours that may be heavy at times.

Expect widespread showers around 11 a.m. with the heaviest rainfall in southern New Jersey. Rain will continue off and on throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Temperatures will continue to climb on Monday with a slight chance of rain. Conditions will touch the 90 degree mark on both Monday and Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds.

SUNDAY: Showers, humid. High: 87, Low: 71

MONDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 90, Low: 73

TUESDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 90, Low: 74

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, humid. High: 86, Low: 70

