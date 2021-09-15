Weather Authority: Humidity continues Wednesday ahead of overnight storms

Another round of late-summer humidity is on tap for the Delaware Valley on Wednesday ahead of overnight storms that could turn severe in parts of the region.

Temperatures in Philadelphia and its suburbs are expected to peak around 90 degrees with mostly sunny skies on Wednesday. Humidity will increase throughout the day making conditions increasingly uncomfortable, especially during the late afternoon when temperatures peak and clouds dissipate.

Forecasters are tracking a band of storms that will move into the Delaware Valley late Wednesday afternoon and weaken as they move southward overnight. The National Weather Service said Philadelphia and surrounding areas are at a moderate risk of seeing an isolated severe thunderstorm.

The Lehigh Valley is expected to receive the brunt of the system around 7-9 p.m. with scattered severe thunderstorms, according to the weather service. Forecasters expect damaging winds around I-78 and heavy downpours that could result in minor flooding.

Scattered storms and showers will linger on Thursday and Friday as temperatures drop into the upper 70s by the weekend. Sunshine will return on Saturday and Sunday with temperatures leveling off in the mid-80s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, storms late. High: 90

THURSDAY: Scatter storms. High: 80, Low: 69

FRIDAY: Showers around. High: 78, Low: 70

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 82, Low: 68

