Weather Authority: Humidity continues with another round of late day thunderstorms

A muggy morning and early afternoon will give way to another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms that will hang around the areas through the evening.

Morning conditions will sit in the 70s across the region, but the humidity will be noticeable right from the start on Wednesday. Light to moderate cloud cover will accompany the mugginess as temperatures rise through the 80s by noon.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says to expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after lunchtime. The latest forecast shows the first jolt of rain move into areas in Delaware around 3 p.m. and scatter to areas in southeastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey during the afternoon.

Strong-to-severe thunderstorms with soaking rain are possible for Philadelphia and surrounding suburbs throughout most of the evening. The most intense storms should clear the Delaware Valley after midnight and leave behind some scattered rain.

Temperatures will cool down on Thursday and Friday with thermometers reaching into the upper 60s to kick off the weekend. A comfortable summer weekend is in store for Saturday and Sunday with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.

