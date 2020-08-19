Weather Authority: Mainly clear skies and comfortable temps Wednesday night
PHILADELPHIA - Overnight Wednesday into Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy to mainly clear. Temperatures will be in the 50s to lower 60s.
For Thursday, clear skies should reign with temperatures reaching the upper 70s around noon and into the 80s in the afternoon. Similar weather conditions are forecasted for Friday, but the threat of rain will return Sunday.
___
WEDNESDAY: Mainly clear skies. Low: 64
THURSDAY: Warm, sunny. High: 83, Low: 64
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 84, Low: 63
SATURDAY: Chance of rain. High: 86, Low: 68
___
