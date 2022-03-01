Weather Authority: March moves in milder before stretch of fluctuating temperatures

February's temperatures were warmer than average and the first day of March will bring in similar weather with mild conditions.

Tuesday will be cloudy due to high pressure bringing air off the coast.

Temperatures will begin chilly in the morning before warming up for a mild and dry day with highs in the 50s.

Storms seen on radar will stay north and out of the area, but windy conditions will move in on Thursday.

Looking ahead, the weekend will bring cloudy conditions with a chance for rain on Sunday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

TUESDAY: In like a lamb. High: 55

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 58 Low: 38

THURSDAY: Sunny and breezy. High: 48 Low: 44

FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly. High: 42 Low: 22

SATURDAY: Cloudy and milder. High: 52 Low: 30

SUNDAY: Clouds showers. High: 65 Low: 42

MONDAY: Much milder. High: 72 Low: 58

