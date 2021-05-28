Weather Authority: Memorial Day Weekend kicks off with p.m. showers

Memorial Day Weekend, widely considered the unofficial start of summer, unfortunately will not feel very summerlike with rain showers expected throughout the weekend and chilly temperatures.

Friday will start off partly cloudy with temperatures across the Delaware Valley hovering around 60 degrees. Cloud cover will thicken during the day as spotty showers could impact parts of southern New Jersey around 10 p.m.

Temperatures on Friday won't get much higher than 70 degrees. Widespread rainfall is expected to move into the region around 8 p.m. and hang around through Saturday morning.

There will be a break in the rain on Saturday afternoon for people who want to try to sneak in a Memorial Day Weekend barbeque, but temperatures stay in the 50s and only reach a high of 56 degrees.

The rain will pick up again on Saturday night and continue with lingering showers on Sunday morning through the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds, rain. High: 68

SATURDAY: Rainy, breezy. High: 56, Low: 50

SUNDAY: Showers, breezy. High: 58, Low: 47

MONDAY: Sunny, mild. High: 75, Low: 43

