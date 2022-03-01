Weather Authority: Midweek warmup peaks Wednesday before temps turn seasonable

The midweek warmup will reach its peak on Wednesday with temperatures approaching 60 degrees in some parts of the region before returning to more seasonable levels.

Forecasters expect overnight conditions to stay cool and dry with temperatures across the region in the 30s. The frigid temperatures will hang around to start the morning, then climb into the 50s around noon with sunshine.

FOX 29's Kathy Orr says temperatures will peak around 58 degrees but could reach into the 60s with consistent sunshine.

Temperatures will dip back into the 40s on Thursday with steady winds that will make conditions feel colder. Bright sunshine will fill the sky on Friday, but temperatures will continue to slip into the low 40s.

A mild and cloudy weekend will end with temperatures near 70 degrees on Sunday with lingering rain showers.

WEDNESDAY: Warmup peaks. High: 58, Low: 39

THURSDAY: Seasonal, partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 44

FRIDAY: Cool, breezy. High: 44, Low: 23

SATURDAY: Cooler, mild. High: 54, Low: 30

