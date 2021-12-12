Weather Authority: Mild conditions stretch into Wednesday

The Delaware Valley is headed back to the 60’s, as an unusual mild stretch of weather will continue throughout the middle and end of the week.

Expect highs Wednesday in the upper 50’s to near 60 degrees across much of the region. There will be a slight chance of a few sprinkles in the afternoon.

Highs Thursday and Friday will climb into the low 60’s, under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday looks to be an unsettled day with highs in the mid to upper 50’s and with the possibility of some showers.

Sunday looks cooler, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 40’s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. High: 58, Low: 49

THURSDAY: 60's are back. High: 61, Low: 53

FRIDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 62, Low: 49

SATURDAY: Rainy. High: 56, Low: 43

SUNDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 45, Low: 39

