Weather Authority: Mild, pleasant Friday leads to weekend cool down

Friday will not be as warm as Thursday but conditions will stay mild as a cold front makes its way into our area to knock temperatures down to more seasonable levels this weekend.

Most of the region will see dense morning cloud cover accompanied by some spotty showers. Temperatures will remain in the mid-to-upper 50s in most areas with a light breeze.

Clouds and the threat of a pop-up sprinkle will last throughout the morning before sunshine breaks through. Temperatures will climb into the 60s during the afternoon and stretch as high as 67 degrees in the Philadelphia-area.

Sunshine will remain on Saturday, but temperatures will plummet back into the 40s and 50s as a cold front pushes in from the west. Similar conditions will remain on Sunday with blustery winds.

Winter could make an abbreviated comeback on Tuesday with a mix of light snow and ice during the morning. That pocket of precipitation is expected to turn to rain for most of the day.

FRIDAY: Clouds to sun, mild. High: 67

SATURDAY: Sunny, chilly. High: 52, Low: 34

SUNDAY: Blustery. High: 57, Low: 36

MONDAY: Sunny, colder. High: 45, Low: 26

