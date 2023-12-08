Weather Authority: Mild start to the weekend, rain expected Sunday

High temperatures will climb into the 50s Friday and Saturday before rain moves into the area for part of the day Sunday.

Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sun with milder temperatures in the afternoon.

Saturday will bring more clouds and mild temperatures.

Come Sunday, a storm system is forecast to bring heavy rains and strong winds. The day will start out dry, with temperatures expected to eventually climb into the 60s.

Rain should arrive during the afternoon and pick up into the evening. Parts of the area could see 1 to 2 inches of rain.