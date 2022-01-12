Weather Authority: Mild temperatures Thursday, snow possible for some this weekend

After one of the coldest 36-hour stretches the area has seen in years, we're finally getting a break from the cold on Thursday.

Forecasters are calling for high temperatures approaching 50 degrees during the day Thursday. Philadelphia and surrounding counties could hit 50 degrees, while areas to the north and west will skew slightly colder.

A similar weather day will follow on Friday, with forecasters anticipating sunnier skies and seasonable temperatures in the 40s.

Conditions will nosedive on Saturday with frigid temperatures retreating to the mid-20s. The bitter cold will continue on Sunday with the chance of overnight snow that will continue into Monday.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says the I-95 corridor can expect rain or mixed precipitation late Sunday night to turn into some snow overnight, while areas to the north and west should see mostly snow. Areas to the south can expect mostly rain.

THURSDAY: Mild, partly sunny. High: 49, Low: 29

FRIDAY: Dry, breezy. High: 45, Low: 35

SATURDAY: Bitter cold. High: 25, Low: 15

SUNDAY: Late flakes. High: 35, Low: 14

