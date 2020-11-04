Weather Authority: Mild Wednesday with plenty of sunshine

After days of blustery cold conditions around the area, Wednesday will begin a warming trend that will reach into the 70s by the weekend.

A morning chill will linger throughout the morning, but sunshine and calm winds will help the area surpass the 50s by noontime. Temperatures will stay around 60 degrees in Philadelphia with clear skies. The high on Wednesday is expected to reach 65 degrees.

The balmy weather will continue on Thursday with some cloud cover. Friday is expected to hit 70 degrees with sun and clouds. The warming trend will continue through the weekend as the area gets a much-needed dose of unseasonably warm weather and sunshine.

WEDNESDAY: Balmy with sunshine. High: 65

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. High: 67, Low: 47

FRIDAY: Pleasant with sun. High: 70, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Sunny, nice. High: 70, Low: 46

