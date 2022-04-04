Weather Authority: Monday set to be only dry day of week as April showers prepare to move in

April showers are on the way as models show Monday as the only dry day of the week.

Monday's conditions will be seasonable with temperatures set to reach the mid to upper 50s and some sun before clouds move in during the evening.

A system in the west will make its way to the Delaware Valley bringing days of rain.

Wet weather will move in Tuesday at noon and continues until Thursday when another system moves in.

Forecasters have their eyes on Friday and Saturday when another system could bring continued wet weather to the area.

Although conditions will be wet, temperatures will be seasonable in the high 50s and 60s all week.

___

MONDAY: Sun to clouds. High: 58

TUESDAY: Clouds to PM rain. High: 58, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Rainy day. High: 60, Low: 53

THURSDAY: Showers to thunderstorms. High: 60, Low: 50

FRIDAY: Some sun and PM showers. High: 63, Low: 50

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 58, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 56, Low: 43

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter