Weather Authority: Monday to be warm, sunny before cool temperatures return midweek

The beautiful sunshine and warmth that created pleasant weather for Mother's Day will linger into Monday, making it one of the warmest days of the week.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says as it gets closer to the start of summer, daylight is longer, making sunrises and sunsets extra beautiful.

Monday's temperatures are starting in the upper 40s and lower 50s before rising to the 70s.

The seasonable temperatures will be accompanied by breezy winds and sunshine.

By Tuesday, temperatures will continue in the 70s and rain will move into the area during the evening hours.

Looking ahead, temperatures will take a significant drop Wednesday after a cold front moves through.

By he weekend temperatures will return to average for this time of year.

>>>>>For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.

___

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

MONDAY: Another beauty. High: 76, Low: 51

TUESDAY: More clouds. High: 78, Low: 56

WEDNESDAY: Breezy, cooler. High: 68, Low: 58

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High: 67, Low: 45

FRIDAY: Still pleasant. High: 72, Low: 45

SATURDAY: Late showers. High: 75, Low: 52

SUNDAY: Showers around. High: 74, Low: 57